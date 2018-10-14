Aravindha Sametha movie review: Jr NTR shines in Trivikram Srinivas’ film

Aravindha Sametha movie cast: Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, Naga Babu, Jagapati Babu

Aravindha Sametha movie director: Trivikram Srinivas

Aravindha Sametha movie rating: 3 stars

During a promotional event for Aravindha Sametha, actor Jr NTR said that he waited for 12 years to work with director Trivikram Srinivas. And finally the actor-director duo started working together on the film, and when it was still in production, Tarak lost his father Nandamuri Harikrishna in a road accident. “I so wish he were alive to watch Aravindha Sametha,” Jr NTR rued feeling emotionally overwhelmed. It is a tragic coincidence that this movie begins with the death of the hero’s father. We could only imagine how emotionally taxing it would be for Tarak watching certain scenes in his movie in the light of his unfortunate loss.

Credit: indianexpress.com