IAN- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Are You Exercising Too Little Or Too Much?

Added by Indo American News on December 18, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

exercise360_1_636270091333576328

From walking, yoga, running, zumba, aerobics, kickboxing, spinning to new dance forms like Capoeira – people do all different types of activities to exercise. The reason to exercise as we all know is to stay fit, but the question remains that is the exercise that we are doing giving us the maximum benefit? So in simple words, what is the optimal exercise that actually helps your heart, body and mind?

The American Heart association has clear guidelines on recommended exercise –

Atleast 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activities atleast 5 days a week or a total of 150 minutes a week  OR atleast 25 minutes of vigorous activity atleast 3 days a week or 75 minutes a week.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *