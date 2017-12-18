Are You Exercising Too Little Or Too Much?

From walking, yoga, running, zumba, aerobics, kickboxing, spinning to new dance forms like Capoeira – people do all different types of activities to exercise. The reason to exercise as we all know is to stay fit, but the question remains that is the exercise that we are doing giving us the maximum benefit? So in simple words, what is the optimal exercise that actually helps your heart, body and mind?

The American Heart association has clear guidelines on recommended exercise –

Atleast 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activities atleast 5 days a week or a total of 150 minutes a week OR atleast 25 minutes of vigorous activity atleast 3 days a week or 75 minutes a week.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com