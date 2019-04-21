Arijit’s Show Wows with Unparalleled Sets, Record Crowd

BY JAWAHAR MALHOTRA

SUGAR LAND: Ever since his first US tour in 2015 when he performed with a full symphony in four cities including Houston, Arijit Singh has been on a roll with entertaining crowds in America.

He skipped a year and did a 6-city tour in 2017, then focused on Toronto and Vancouver in 2018. Now, with his fans craving for more, Arijit has returned this year for an 12-city US lineup and played at the Smart Financial Center in this suburb of Houston this past Friday, April 12 to a record sellout crowd.

Of course, no one better could handle the enormous logistics and turn out the fans than the master of on-air entertainment and live shows, Rehan Siddiqi, who, it seems hard to believe from his youthful appearance, is a 25-year veteran of the industry. Rehan has always had an eye on perfection and showmanship, and with this first mega-show of the summer, he had hit a perfect ten.

“We were completely sold out,” gushed Rehan. “Thank you Houston!” Rehan brought the show to Houston with Bright Brains Production and was thrilled that it was supported by every element of the desi community – Indian, Pakistani, Gujarati, South Indians. “It shows the power of music,” he said excitedly, adding, “Music has no boundaries.” Rehan is also bringing the Sonu Nigam Neha Kekkar concert to town this coming weekend.

Arijit has found tremendous success ever since he first got noticed in Fame Gorukul in 2005 by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kumar Taurani. With a subsequent win in 10 Ke 10 le Gaye Dil, he parlayed his Rs 10 lakh ($15,000) prize to build his own recording studio and produce music and pieces for ads, news channels and radio stations. He career as a playback singer really took off in 2010 and he has had one hit after the other ever since.

Last Friday night, as the audience filled the Smart Financial Center, they witnessed how Arijit has grown as a stage presence and his voice has attained the range to sing complicated melodies and still bring out the passion in each note.

Arijit sang all of his hit romantic ballads – Pal Kaisa Pal, Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui, Tum Hi Ho, Phir Mohabbat, Muskurane, Har Kisi Ko, Duaa., Humdard – and many more with his backup singers and band melding into each note. He sang love songs that tore at the heart and even a few of the oldies with his own style.

The spectacle of a stage blazing with brilliant colors and lasers pyrotechnics pulsated through the cavernous hall, as the excellent acoustics filled every ear. Backed by the world symphony, Arijit’s music took on another dimension that had the audience singing along till the very end.