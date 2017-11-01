Armaan Malik happy to sing with A.R. Rahman

Singer Armaan Malik is ecstatic for his dream “come true” moment as he recorded his first song with Oscar winning music director A.R. Rahman for the film ‘2.0’.

Malik has sung the track ‘Mechanical Sundariye’, which “talks about the unusual love between two robots”.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com