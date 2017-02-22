Army to act against terrorists across border, Dar tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: The finance minister informed the Senate on Monday that the Army had been empowered to act against terrorists across the border after obtaining concrete evidence that Afghan soil had been used to launch recent acts of terrorism in the country.

Monday’s session focused on several important issues including the current law and order situation and the exclusion of senators from consultations on the revival of powers of military courts to try civilians.

Credit: dawn.com