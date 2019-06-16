Art of Living’s “Make Houston Happy” Campaign a Huge Success

HOUSTON: The Art of Living Foundation in Houston organized a successful Make Houston Happy campaign going on since March 27th of this year. As part of this initiative, they conducted a special “Happiness Program” workshop from May 4th – May 6th at the Sheraton (Brookhollow)Houston. Through this campaign Houstonians across the greater Houston area are empowered to rediscover their joy, and be a more calm, confident version of themselves, by experiencing the power of breath and meditation. A powerful way to have it all, invented thousands of years ago, refreshed for the 21st century.

The special Happiness Program had over 80 Participants during the 3-day workshop who experienced practical tools to get rid of stress and anxiety in day to day life and took home a breath work practice they can use to stay calm every day. As a part of the course offerings participants got to learn Sudarshan Kriya or SKYTM breathing technique, which is a combination of unique rhythmic breathing patterns. The Happiness Program was conducted by International Faculty Prabhat Singh and Narendar Shankar, in collaboration with local faculty Divija Odapally and Aurva Kapoor.

During the 3-day workshop participants got to experience valuable skills for managing negative emotions and challenging situations, for improving focus and productivity at work and strengthening relationships. Practical wisdom and processes to discover what attitudes in your life are working for you and what aren’t, low-impact yoga for improved health and increased flexibility.

“The secret lies in our own breath. Through breathing exercises, certain breathing techniques and some practice of meditation, we can rekindle positive vibrations within and around us.” – says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

After the course the participants shared their experience and some of the benefits reported after 1 month of completing the Happiness Program were

● Reduced stress

● Improved sleep

● Greater sense of joy, happiness and enthusiasm

● Experience more confdence

● Development of interpersonal skills

The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization. It was founded in 1981 by Ravi Shankar. The Art of Living Foundation has centers in more than 156 countries and has impacted lives of 450 million people across the globe. Art of Living offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga.

Over 70 independent studies conducted on four continents and published in peer review journals, have demonstrated a comprehensive range of benefits from practicing Sudarshan Kriya™ and related breathing exercises taught on the Art of Living Happiness Program. Some of the key benefits includes 218 % increase in Deep Sleep, 50% increase in Serum Prolactin (Wellbeing Hormone) along with it 56 % decrease in Stress releasing Hormone called Serum Cortizol and 70 % decrease in Depression Remission rate.

Houston is fortunate to have Art of Living teachers and volunteers who are continually working to impact lives of thousands of people in a positive manner. For more information about the Make Houston Happy Campaign or the Happiness Program, please visit makehoustonhappy.org. You can also contact Saurabh Chaudhari (832)-232-8723.