Arya Samaj Houston Reaches Out During the Pandemic for Covid Testing

Houston: Covid-19 has thrown everyone into an uncertain phase and many have suffered a great deal. The pain is continuous in the form of health challenges, financial distress, isolation, and so on. But Arya Samaj Houston became proactive and walked an extra mile to deliver to the community

It has been functioning online and indeed with a greater zeal since middle of March when the local authorities promulgated “Stay Home Work Safe” orders. Even its summer activities were significantly greater than what used to be in the ‘normal phase’.

As local authorities began to instruct to open out in a gradual fashion, Arya Samaj Houston crafted a careful strategy to open out starting from Sunday, 27 September. However, it mixed the best of both the worlds – a limited number of attendees in the Sunday assembly maintaining the current protocols of face masks, distancing, sanitization of chairs, etc. along with the online version.

What could be a better way to start the opening out than throwing the facilities open to the county and sheriff officials as a Covid-19 test facility.

Management leads worked hard for several weeks from the beginning to the end to ensure that it met stringent requirements of the public health officers.

A team of 20 officers came early in the morning Saturday, 26th September. About 100 people had reserved online for the test and the entire process was to everyone’s satisfaction.

The officers from the sheriff and county offices were full praise for our two senior coordinators in attendance, Acharya Suryananda ji who played host and generally for Arya Samaj Houston.

Please write to us at info@aryasamajhouston.org or contact Sanjay Jain at 832-598-5246 any new ideas you may have that can be taken up by your Arya Samaj Houston.

Also, be considerate to the fact that our expenditures have indeed increased in the trying times such as by adapting to the new protocols (for example, online platforms and its fees) whereas the usual Sunday donations have dried up. No donation is small, most welcome!

