As bodies pile up, Indian embassy stresses on legal Gulf immigration

HYDERABAD: The issue of bodies of Indians rotting in morgues in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries has opened another can of worms -the extent of human trafficking, especially from Hyderabad and Telegana districts there.

When TOI, in its edition dated December 12, highlighted the issue Indians, particularly those from the Telugu states, put up the newspaper cutting at various locations, including restaurants, supermarkets and other places fequented by the Indian communit. The report, headlined ‘150 bodies rot in Saudi morgues, embassy helpless’ was used by the Indian community to raise the issue once again.

Click here for more…