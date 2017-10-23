As Islamic State collapses, MEA collects DNA from families of the 39 missing Indians

Ministry of External Affairs is gathering DNA samples of the families of the 39 missing Indians who were believed to have been captured by Islamic State (IS) militants from Mosul more than three years ago. These samples, ministry sources said, would be sent to Iraq and Syria to be matched with people captured from fallen IS bastions such as Raqqa, as well as with bodies recovered during combing operations.

This comes three months after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it was a “sin” to presume the 39 men were dead, unless there was proof. “We are very clear: we want conclusive proof about them. We are in touch with the local authorities who have access to the area. Once we have the DNA samples from the families, we can match with those in custody as well as bodies, suspected to be of Indians,” a source said. The Indian missions in Damascus, Baghdad and Erbil have been asked to be in constant communication with the local authorities for the identification process.The MEA’s push to locate the missing men comes at a time when US-backed militias in Syria have declared victory over the IS in Raqqa.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com