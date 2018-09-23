As slam poetry finds favour among millennials, someone reminds us of Kabir’s verse

By Mansi Dua

“People tell me ‘aap kavi hai, celebrity nahi (you are a poet, not a celebrity)’ when I ask for remuneration for my performance,” says Gaurav Tripathi. But Deepak Gupta quotes a different rate for each event he attends: “It depends on the venue, banner, and duration of the program and can be anything in five figures for a corporate event.”

Both perform their poetry on stage, in front of a live audience. While one is famous in the slam poetry circle, the other is known for his hasya kavitaein in the Kavi Sammelan circuit. The two might have their roots (and hearts) in the same place, but the way they are treated is extremely different.

Credit: indianexpress.com