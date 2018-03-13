SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

As Trump seeks to tighten visa rules, Indian IT firms are spending freely to lobby US policymakers

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Data: OpenSource.org, Center for Responsive Politics

Data: OpenSource.org, Center for Responsive Politics

Indian IT companies are the biggest beneficiaries of H-1B visas granted by the United States.

As President Donald Trump threatens to tighten the United States’ immigration policies, Indian technology giants are lobbying harder than ever in Washington.

In 2017, India’s second-largest information technology services company, Infosys, spent $2,00,000 on lobbying the US Congress, four times more than it did in the previous year, data from the non-profit Center for Responsive Politics showed. Wipro, the third-largest company in the sector, spent $1,30,000, five and a half times more than a year ago.

Click here to read more…

Credit: scroll.in

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *