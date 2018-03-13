As Trump seeks to tighten visa rules, Indian IT firms are spending freely to lobby US policymakers
Indian IT companies are the biggest beneficiaries of H-1B visas granted by the United States.
As President Donald Trump threatens to tighten the United States’ immigration policies, Indian technology giants are lobbying harder than ever in Washington.
In 2017, India’s second-largest information technology services company, Infosys, spent $2,00,000 on lobbying the US Congress, four times more than it did in the previous year, data from the non-profit Center for Responsive Politics showed. Wipro, the third-largest company in the sector, spent $1,30,000, five and a half times more than a year ago.
