As US visa troubles deepen, more Indians look to come back

Added by Indo American News on April 19, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
The Deloitte report on Indians in the US seeking jobs in India comes amid a crackdown by US President Donald Trump on H1-B visas for skilled workers, including software engineers from India. Photo: HT

More Indians living in the US want a job back home after Donald Trump became the president of the world’s largest economy.

The number of Indians in the US searching for jobs in India has gone up more than 10-fold between December and March, according to an analysis by consulting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Pvt. Ltd, shared exclusively with Mint .

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com

