As US visa troubles deepen, more Indians look to come back

More Indians living in the US want a job back home after Donald Trump became the president of the world’s largest economy.

The number of Indians in the US searching for jobs in India has gone up more than 10-fold between December and March, according to an analysis by consulting firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Pvt. Ltd, shared exclusively with Mint .

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com