As Vijay Mallya case hangs fire, India says no to UK MoU on deportation

By Rahul Tripathi

Ahead of the first India-UK home affairs dialogue on May 4, New Delhi is learnt to have rejected London’s proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on immigration and organised crime, which includes a provision for deportation of illegal Indian immigrants. According to government sources, London was keen to formalise the agreement — “Cooperation and exchange of information for the purpose of combating international criminality, tackling serious organised crime and pursuing immigration functions”.

Click here to read more…

Credit: financialexpress.com