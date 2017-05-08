Eye Level- Home Page
As Vijay Mallya case hangs fire, India says no to UK MoU on deportation

According to government sources, London was keen to formalise the agreement — “Cooperation and exchange of information for the purpose of combating international criminality. (Source: PTI)

By Rahul Tripathi

Ahead of the first India-UK home affairs dialogue on May 4, New Delhi is learnt to have rejected London’s proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on immigration and organised crime, which includes a provision for deportation of illegal Indian immigrants. According to government sources, London was keen to formalise the agreement — “Cooperation and exchange of information for the purpose of combating international criminality, tackling serious organised crime and pursuing immigration functions”.

Credit: financialexpress.com

