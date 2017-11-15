ASEAN-India summit: PM Modi calls for efforts to uproot terrorism, backs rules-based security architecture

Identifying terrorism and extremism as the major challenge facing the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on ASEAN member states for joint efforts to mitigate the menace.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area,” PM Modi said while addressing leaders at the 15th ASEAN-India Summit in Manila.

Credit: indianexpress.com