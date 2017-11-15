IAN- Home Page
ASEAN-India summit: PM Modi calls for efforts to uproot terrorism, backs rules-based security architecture

Added by Indo American News on November 15, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking at the ASEAN-India Summit. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Identifying terrorism and extremism as the major challenge facing the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on ASEAN member states for joint efforts to mitigate the menace.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism. It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area,” PM Modi said while addressing leaders at the 15th ASEAN-India Summit in Manila.

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com

