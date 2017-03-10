Asia Society Texas Center Salutes Magnificent India at Sellout Black Tie Gala

HOUSTON: Bollywood visited Houston Friday night as Asia Society Texas Center held its annual Tiger Ball in celebration of India. This year, the black-tie and national dress gala was a sellout and the 650 patrons and guests celebrated the culture of the subcontinent. Attendees were greeted upon arrival by a life-sized elephant replica.

The evening provided a series of exciting events designed to highlight the Indian arts. Dhol drummers strolled through the massive reception tent, leading guests, while women in different types of traditional Indian dress lined the two-story Fayez Sarofim Grand Hall to greet attendees. After an award presentation in the Edward Rudge Allen III Education Center, guests feasted on Seared Sea Bass with Saffron Beurre Blanc and Grilled Lamb Chop Masala, catered by City Kitchen. Bollywood dancers from Infused Performing Arts, performed in the reception tent after dinner and taught the crowd a few dance moves. The evening concluded with dessert and dancing.

This year’s Tiger Ball honored Sushila & Dr. Durga Agrawal for their dedication to the community and longtime support of Asia Society Texas Center. Serving as co-chairs: Gina & Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Dr. Marie & Vijay Goradia, and & Chowdary Yalamanchili. Drs. Renu & Suresh Khator, Raj & Jugal Malani, Nalini & Dr. Virendra Mathur, and Nidhika & Pershant Mehta served as honorary co-chairs. Also among the supporters in attendance: Nancy C. Allen, Chinhui Juhn & Eddie Allen, Joni Baird, Muffet Blake, Mina Chang & Jake Harriman, Donna Cole, Lily & Charles C. Foster, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Gordon Quan, Dr. Amit Ray & Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray, Y. Ping Sun, Margaret Alkek Williams, and Bill King.

Once again, Chevron served as Tiger Ball’s Presenting Sponsor. The more than $1M dollars raised will benefit exhibitions and programs at Asia Society, which promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and the East and strengthens partnerships of all of Houston’s diverse communities.

Tiger Ball 2018: Celebrating the Diversity of Asia will honor Sylvia and Gordon Quan.

