Asia Society Texas Kicks Off 2018 Tiger Ball Honoring Gordon and Sylvia Quan

Added by Indo American News on December 14, 2017.
Honorees Gordon and Sylvia Quan

HOUSTON: The Who’s Who of Houston’s international scene gathered at Yauatcha Restaurant in The Galleria last night for Asia Society Texas Center’s annual Tiger Ball kickoff party hosted by Gigi Huang, introducing Gordon and Sylvia Quan as the gala’s honorees for 2018. The evening included Asian-inspired lychee martinis, dim sum, and a surprise visit by playful and mischievous lion dancers who delighted the crowd of about 160.

Zeenat Mitha and Leela Krishnamurthy (right)

Tiger Ball is Asia Society Texas Center’s annual signature event and one of Houston’s best loved annual society affairs, raising in excess of $1 million to support the organization’s ongoing educational and cultural programming. The tradition began in the 1990s and has grown over the years in both size and scope. This year’s gala, with Chevron as Presenting Sponsor, is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Center’s iconic home at 1370 Southmore at Caroline in the heart of the beautiful Houston Museum District.

Bonna Kol and Rose Chen (right)

Chetan and Shefali Jhaveri (left) and Tanaz and Chesley Choudhury

About Asia Society Texas Center
With 12 locations throughout the world, Asia Society is the leading educational organization promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among the peoples, leaders, and institutions of Asia and the west. Asia Society Texas Center executes the global mission with a local focus, enriching and engaging the vast diversity of Houston through innovative, relevant programs in arts and culture, business and policy, education, and community outreach.

