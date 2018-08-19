IAN- Home Page
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia gives India first gold medal, Twitterati cannot stop celebrating

Bajrang Punia won the gold medal on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

India’s wait for the first gold medal at Asian Games 2018 was not long as Bajrang Punia secured the yellow metal on Sunday after beating Japan’s Daichi Takatani in the 65kg category (wrestling). This is India’s third gold medal in wrestling since 1986. Punia was in a dominating mode throughout the day as he beat Uzbekistan’s Sirojiddin (13-3) then outclassed Tajikistan’s Fayziev Abdulqosim (12-2) before going on to thump Mongolia’s N Batmagnai Batchuluu (10-0) to storm into the gold medal bout. In the final’s it was an intense contest as Punia first led 6-0 after which Takatani came back to level the scores. However, towards the end Punia kept his cool and went on to beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal. Daichi Takatani had to settle for silver while Sirojiddin Khasanov and Sayatbek Okassov settled for the bronze.

 

