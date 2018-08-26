Asian Games: No gold but lot of silver linings for India in track-and-field

JAKARTA/PALEMBANG: Hima Das shone the brightest with a brand new record to her name, Muhammed Anas did enough to hold on to his status of a regional force and won another battle of relevance on a jinx-breaking day for India at the Asian Games,

It was a day when India counted the silvers, a total of five, even though there was no gold in the tally. The country took the ninth spot in the overall standings with 36 to its credit, including seven gold, 10 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com