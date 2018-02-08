ASIE Bids Farewell to Outgoing President Dinesh Shah, Introduces New Board

HOUSTON: American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE) held a ceremonial event on Thursday, Jan. 25 at India House to bid farewell to the 2017 Outgoing President Dinesh D. Shah and Board and for the recognition and induction of their new Board for 2018. A packed hall of nearly 100 ASIE members and guest were in attendance.

2013 Past President Vishal Merchant was the emcee for the event. Vishal, briefly sharing historical information about ASIE and the tradition of this ceremonial event.

In support of the ASIE Mission to develop future of architecture and engineering students, ASIE recognized 3rd year UH architecture student Tanmay Thakkar. He was selected as the first prizewinner of the contest for affordable single-family housing sponsored by Seeds of Sharsptown, in collaboration with UH College of Architecture.

Outgoing president Dinesh D. Shah expressed his sincere thanks to ASIE members and the board for making 2017 the most successful year in the ASIE history with 14 technical seminars, an architectural field trip, two ethics seminars, 40 corporate members, 285 total members, and passed on a surplus fund for the year 2018.

Shah also recognized outgoing board members Chetan Vyas, Madhu Kilambi, Gaju Patel, and Poolkeshi Patel with plaques and certificates of appreciation to continuing second year board members Chaitanya Gampa, Sirish Madichetti, Archana Sharma, and Tej Kour.

After the recognitions, Emcee Merchant introduced the Honorable Guest Dr. Daniel Wong, who serves as President and CEO of Tolunay-Wong Engineers, Inc. in Houston. Dr. Wong is also serving as a Chairman for the Texas Board of Professional Engineers (TBPE) since 2012.

Then Merchant introduce the incoming 2018 President Sai Gowthami Asam. Asam has been active member of ASIE since 2012. She served on ASIE Board as IT Chair and in Gala Reception Committee in 2014, as Secretary in 2015 and as Treasurer in 2016.

Asam is currently working as Senior Structural Engineer at Versabar Inc. She holds a BSME degree from JNTU Kakinada, India; and an MSME from Missouri University of Science and Technology (University of Missouri-Rolla).

Dr. Wong then conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the entire 2018 board. Addressing the audience of mostly professional engineers, Wong praised ASIE and members for the active role they play in the engineering and architectural field. He also admired ASIE for serving as a forum to assist its engineers and architects members in career advancement by providing networking through continuing educational seminars, workshops and field trips. He briefly talked about TBPE and added TBPE is also working together for the policy matter with Architecture Board.

Then incoming President Asam thanked the Past President Shah and his board for carrying out the successful year. She assured the members that she will make sure to keep the momentum and take ASIE to the next level during her one-year term.

Presenting her vision as a young engineer she said, “Our 2018 mission is to develop management and leadership skills for young engineers, architects, technicians, and designers of Indian origin in the Greater Houston Area. We will continue to increase the corporate membership and annual membership as we will be celebrating ASIE’s 25 years.” out Awards to students in Junior, Ninth & Senior Divisions based on their projects.”

Asam recognized the 2018 ASIE Advisory Council members and presented the plaque to the retiring Advisory Council Members Vishal Merchant and Naresh Kolli. She presented the Glass Plaque to Dinesh Shah for the token of appreciation on behalf of ASIE. For the present surprise for Shah, she unveiled the new banner of Past President with his name added in the history of ASIE.

After the vote of thanks, the program concluded with dinner provided by Hyderabad House.