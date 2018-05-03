ASIE Learns METRO’s Mobility Strategy to Keep Houston Flourishing

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: When he was first appointed as the first Indian-American to serve on the Board of Metropolitan Transit Authority by then-Mayor Annise Parker in 2015, Sanjay Ramabhadran (he goes by the shortened form “Ram”) was tickled pink that his boyhood fantasy may finally be fulfilled. “I grew up in a small town of 200,000 in South India and my dad would take me to the bus station,” Ram told the room full of people. “Till I was 6 or 7, all I wanted to do was drive one of the big buses. I never thought that over 40 years later, I would be working on issues related to buses!”

Fortunately for him – and the unsuspecting public – Ram has not been offered a chance to drive one in Houston, rather just be a passenger to learn more about city routes and facilities. But for the past three years (he was re-appointed to a two-year term in April 2016 by current Mayor Sylvester Turner) he has learnt everything about METRO’s mobility operations and plans for the future to keep the city flourishing and currently serves on the Capital & Strategic Planning Committee and the Finance & Audit Committee.

And he has spread that knowledge to the community through talks like the one he was giving to the American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects monthly luncheon meeting on April 25 at the HESS Club on Westheimer. A registered engineer himself, he traded jokes with the roomful of mostly Indian professionals whom he has worked with personally. Ram is a partner at Invicus, an infrastructure consulting firm specializing in planning, engineering, and construction/program management in the transportation, aviation and water sectors and has 24 years of experience in public infrastructure consulting.

With the aid of Powerpoint slides, Ram illustrated METRO’s perspective on regional growth and the need to provide easy and convenient mobility across the Houston and Harris County. With Houston poised to overtake Chicago as the nation’s third largest city and projections that by 2040 the population will be equal to that of Dallas, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Arlington together, congestion will only increase and mass transit will become imperative.

He discussed METRO’s budget and the New Bus Network plan which has made 58% of the trip go faster. “The loss of an elevated rail system (envisioned in MATRO’s plan in 1982) will be felt for decades to come,” declared Ram. Meanwhile, 7.7 million commuters use the 27 Park and Ride and 25.4 million use the 88.8 miles of HOV/HOT lanes. The three Metro light rail lines total 22.7 miles and connect major centers, like Harrisburg, the Palm Center and the NRG Center. The 22017 Super Bowl saw the Red Line carry record amounts of people. METRO has 9,000 bus stops, including 2,150 shelters.

Though he was not allowed to discuss the most recent plans whose release has been delayed, Ram did indicate that offering amenities such as a mini mart and dry cleaning at the Park & Rides was being discussed. When asked why wi-fi was not offered in METRO buses and railcars, he said that was also in consideration. The draft of the new plans will be available soon for the public to comment on.

