ASIE May Luncheon Features Karun Sreerama’s Talk on “Public Works Engineering 2025”

HOUSTON: The American Society of Indian Engineers and Architects (ASIE) selected its May luncheon to honor Dr. Karun Sreerama, newly and unanimously appointed Public Works Engineering (PWE) Director by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and City Council.

In his role as the keynote speaker, Dr. Sreerama spoke on “PWE Houston 2025 Vision”. There was a record breaking attendance by over 350 ASIE members and guests, with an enthusiastic response from over 40 sponsoring engineering, architectural and construction companies.

Past ASIE president Raj Basavaraju served as the emcee and kicked off the program by recognizing several public officials, government dignitaries, and prominent guests, including City Council members from Houston, Sugar Land, and Stafford, County Commissioner, and Chairman of Texas Board of Professional Engineers.

In his opening remarks, ASIE President Dinesh D. Shah congratulated Dr. Sreerama by stating, “Education, experience, and entrepreneurship results into success and also promotes a person to the prestigious pedestal.” and added, “Ladies and gentlemen, this applies to Dr. Karun Sreerama.”

Shah also provided a brief introduction to ASIE and described the organization’s mission is to help “Indian-origin engineering and architectural Students – to engineer their future”.

After the serving of the three-course luncheon, ASIE Board Member Madhu Kilambi introducd Dr. Sreerama, his childhood friend. Kolambi shared a few humorous stories and provided background of Dr. Sreerama’s extensive array of graduate degrees and his work experience across many continents and running his own engineering business. Now Sreerama headed the City of Houston’s Department of Public Works and Engineering, which is $ 2-billion operation with 4,000-plus employees.

An ASIE life member, Dr. Sreerama started his speech by quoting the Bhagavat Gita in sanskrit and then translated the passage as, “Let not the fruit of action be your motive to action. Your business is with action alone, not with the fruit of action.”

Then, Dr. Sreerama explained his philosophy of work and how one can put in their best effort forward. Dr. Sreerama commended Mayor Turner for his leadership, vision and courage to work through problems to provide solutions. He then gave a brief overview of how he anticipates executing the city’s projects for the near future and then shared his vision for the city in the year 2025.

He added that the city will lead in the nation in multi-modal transportation and serve as an example of a well maintained and managed sewer network and not to have a single residence to be flooded, even after a major storm.

Dr. Sreerama’s speech was well received by the various engineering and construction firms and many professionals. After the speech, the entire ASIE Board honored Dr. Sreerama by presenting a colorful crystal memento as a token of their appreciation.

Chetan Vyas, the current Vice President of ASIE, concluded the event with vote of thanks. After the event, many special mention and congratulatory messages were received by the ASIE board members.

For more information about ASIE, please visit www.asiehouston.org