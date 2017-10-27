ASIE Offers Free Workshop on Improving your Chances at a Job Fair

SUGAR LAND: Most professionals (including senior professionals) visit a Job Fair without adequate preparation and do not realize that the lack of response has to do with their inadequate preparation.

The American Society of Indian Engineers & Architects and ipayitforward is offering a free workshop entitled “Improving your chances at a job fair” on October 27, from 5 pm to 7 pm. It will be conducted by Ramesh Anand, President of American Personnel Resources, and will be held at the APRIL offices at 13131 Dairy Ashford, Suite 115, Sugar Land, TX 77478.

This free workshop will run attendees through various areas that one may drop the ball and is geared to provide an overview of what a recruiter expects at a job fair and how you can be better prepared. Since seats are limited to the free workshop, you are encouraged to rsvp to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/improving-your-chances-at-a-job-fair-tickets-39101539758

Ramesh Anand has been a search consultant since 1980 and has recruited for major corporations across the world. His clients have included Halliburton, McDonalds, Monsanto, DHL. He has participated in job fairs in various countries and has been understands why his clients have rejected candidates. He will share some of his observations at this workshop in a simple down to earth format.

‘ipayitforward’ is an initiative created by Indo-American professionals to assist all professionals in transition, through workshops, seminars and mentorship. The vision of ASIE is to expand and provide benefits of the experienced and well established present generation to the new, young and dynamic generation of the future.

For more information, visit www.ipayitforward.org or contact info@ipayitforward.org