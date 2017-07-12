Assam flood situation worsens, animals in Kaziranga park at risk

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam worsened today as five more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 44. The deluge has affected 17.2 lakh people in 24 districts.

The mighty Brahmaputra river and its tributaries have submerged 2,500 villages, destroyed 1.06 lakh hectares of crop-land, damaged infrastructure by breaching the embankments and overrunning roads and bridges, thereby disrupting surface communication, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com