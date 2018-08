Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed in Ganga at Haridwar

A huge crowd converged at the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to bid their final farewell to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his ashes were immersed in river Ganga on Sunday.

Top party leaders including BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat, Vajpayee’s foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and other family members were present as the urn carrying his ashes was emptied into the river amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Credit: indianexpress.com