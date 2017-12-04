Houston Community College-Home Page
Atif Aslam lends vocals to Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai song

Added by Indo American News on December 4, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Track ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ features Salman and Katrina Kaif getting intimate as they bond in the mountains. Salman is the hopeless romantic, and the two mirror a high school kind of romance.

The song has a Yash Chopra feel to it, something which the Tiger Zinda Haidirector Ali Abbas Zafar wanted to achieve. “I have always wanted to pay a tribute to the classic Yash Chopra romantic songs which I have grown up loving. And I’m thrilled that I finally got that song in ‘Dil Diyan Gallan,'” he said.

Credit: dawn.com

