Attacks on Indian-origin people: Diplomats open channels, community rallies support online

Alarmed by incidents targeting Indian-origin people in the US, Ambassador Navtej Sarna is quietly working the diplomatic channels by reaching out to governors, Congressmen and US administration officials, while the influential Indian community has been encouraged to mobilise public opinion and increase awareness.

The Sikh Coalition, the largest Sikh civil rights organisation in the US which has 15 years of legal and policy expertise on issues related to hate crimes, has put up a series of questions on its website, encouraging the community to report such incidents.

Credit: indianexpress.com