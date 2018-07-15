Aurobindo to acquire Apotex operations in 5 European countries
Apotex acquisition is in line with Aurobindo Pharma’s strategy to strengthen, grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said it has inked a pact to acquire Apotex’s commercial operations across five European countries, including Poland and Spain, for €74 million.
The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen and grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.
Credit: livemint.com