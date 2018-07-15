Aurobindo to acquire Apotex operations in 5 European countries

New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said it has inked a pact to acquire Apotex’s commercial operations across five European countries, including Poland and Spain, for €74 million.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen and grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

Credit: livemint.com