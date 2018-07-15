IAN- Home Page
Aurobindo to acquire Apotex operations in 5 European countries

Added by Indo American News on July 15, 2018.
Saved under Business
Apotex acquisition is in line with Aurobindo Pharma’s strategy to strengthen, grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma on Saturday said it has inked a pact to acquire Apotex’s commercial operations across five European countries, including Poland and Spain, for €74 million.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen and grow its European business and to expand in Eastern Europe, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

