Australia Announces Online Visa Application Facility For Indians

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
The Australian government today announced that Indian nationals can apply for a visitor visa online starting July 1. Australia’s Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Alex Hawke, said the online application option would make applying for the country’s visitor visas easier and enhance the experience for Indians. There has been a significant increase in demand for Australian visas in India with the rising popularity of Australia as a holiday destination, an official statement said.

Credit: ndtv.com

