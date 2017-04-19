Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

‘Australian values’: Turnbull abolishes visa programme popular with Indians

Added by Indo American News on April 19, 2017.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks as Immigration Minister Peter Dutton listens on during a media.(Reuters photo )

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks as Immigration Minister Peter Dutton listens on during a media.(Reuters photo )

Australia will abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a new programme requiring better English-language and job skills, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.

Turnbull, struggling with poor voter approval ratings, rejected suggestions the visa policy change was in response to far-right wing political parties, such as One Nation, demanding more nationalistic policies. But in a Facebook announcement Turnbull said: “Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *