Awaken to many Realities by Guruji Krishnananda

We have to awaken to many Truths, many Realities. We have to awaken from ignorance. Sometimes people say that in Hinduism there are so many gods. All these gods do exist. Lord Mahavishnu is in-charge of Life and Life Forces. Lord Shiva is in-charge of the forces of destruction. Lord Brahma is in-charge of creation. And hordes of gods assist these processes.

All gods/deities are manifestations from a single God. There is one God. And here, on this earth, we can imagine Him to be Light. And from that Light all these emanations, all these manifestations came forth. God is energy. God is Light. And God is omnipresent. Everyone has to awaken to the Truth that there is only one God and all others are manifestations.

Credit: timesofindia.speakingtree.in