Awards and Recognitions Galore for Sewa International

HOUSTON: The Houston Chapter of Sewa International received the prestigious Global Seven (G7) Award given by the Houston International Trade Development Council (HITDC) in the category of “Outstanding Nonprofit Organization”. The award was given at HITDC’s Fifth Annual Gala at the Ballroom at Bayou Place in downtown Houston on Friday, May 25.

Gitesh Desai (Sewa’s Houston Chapter President) received the Congratulatory Recognition Note from the White House Initiative on Asian American and Pacific Islanders, commending Sewa International’s exemplary work in 2017, including during the initial days as Hurricane Harvey struck, and for the unstinting work in the relief and rehabilitation phases.

HITDC’s President and CEO, Val Thompson, said: “The purpose of the award is to honor Houston area international businesses who make Houston City a unique player on the world stage. The ‘Outstanding Nonprofit’ award is intended for a special Houston area-based nonprofit that supports meaningful causes, directly solving economic challenges impacting the international community (i.e., families, children, women or other special causes). We are most honored by you accepting our 2018 ‘Outstanding Nonprofit’ award which we believe your life and work profoundly exemplify.”

The keynote speaker at the event was Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. At the ceremony a total of seven awards were given: Outstanding Nonprofit, Outstanding Inventor, Outstanding Global Impact, Outstanding Advocate, Excellence in Importing, Excellence in Exporting, and Excellence in International Business Service. “It is a great honor to receive this award and the certificates of recognition on behalf of all my wonderful, hardworking, dedicated team of volunteers. We believe in selfless service, and the welfare of everyone in the world. This is both a humbling and a celebratory day for us. We did not make the journey here alone. Numerous people and organizations have supported us along the way. This award is a recognition of the selfless service provided by more than 1250 volunteers, and the over 40 Indian community organizations that collaborated with Sewa International, large and small donors, supporters and well-wishers in Houston and throughout the country, for their confidence and trust in Sewa International. We could not have served without them,” said Gitesh Desai.

For further information, please contact: Kavita Tewary at educationhouston@sewausa.org or 713-303-4253 or Prakash Saunshi at funds@sewausa.org or 847-909-1681