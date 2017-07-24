Aww! Baby to leave the Oberoi family in tears on Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

The arrival of a little baby had raised the cuteness quotient in the recent episodes of Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions)!!!

Recently, the drama went the popular movie ‘Heyy Baby’ way where the Oberoi brothers found a baby in the house with a note stating that one of the Oberoi brothers among Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) is the father of the little one.

Credit: tellychakkar.com