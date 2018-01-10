IAN- Home Page
Aziz Ansari becomes first Asian to win Golden Globe on a night Oprah lights up speculation on White House 2020

WASHINGTON: Aziz Ansari, the US-born son of immigrants from Chennai, became the first Indian-American and first Asian to win a Golden Globe for best actor on a night the awards ceremony was steeped in unspoken politics, with minorities and colored people holding center-stage.

The most electrifying moment of the evening occurred when Oprah Winfrey, after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, delivered a rousing speech that set off feverish chatter on whether she will run for the White House in 2020.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

