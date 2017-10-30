Aziz Ansari honoured with Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy

The award “recognises talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy.”

The comedian was just as hilarious in his acceptance speech, poking fun at the pressures of receiving honours, the bad food at award functions, and the irony of flying from London to Los Angeles to accept a British award.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com