Aziz Ansari honoured with Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy
Added by Indo American News on October 30, 2017.
American actor and comedian Aziz Ansari was honoured with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy at the 2017 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards held in Los Angeles Friday.
The award “recognises talent whose popularity and cultural impact exemplifies the uniquely transcendent quality of excellent comedy.”
The comedian was just as hilarious in his acceptance speech, poking fun at the pressures of receiving honours, the bad food at award functions, and the irony of flying from London to Los Angeles to accept a British award.
Credit: dawn.com