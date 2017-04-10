Baahubali 2 is a gold mine even before its release

Whether ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ will match, if not exceed, the expectations generated by its blockbuster predecessor will only be known when it hits the screens on 28 April. Yet, the sequel to the epic fantasy directed by S.S. Rajamouli has already been declared a gold mine by experts in the movie trade.

“For a film like Baahubali, you just have to announce the release date and it’s enough. The first part was universally accepted and has remained one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema,” said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.livemint.com