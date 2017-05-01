Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

psoter

BAAHUBALI 2 STORY : Amarendra Baahubali(Prabhas) and Bhalla Deva(Rana Daggubati) are cousins raised by the same mother, Sivagami(Ramya Krishnan) who is also the reigning Queen of Mahishmati. Amarendra is orphaned in his childhood and despite the fact that Bhalla is her own son, the Queen wants to crown Amarendra the King of Mahishmati because she feels that he has the true makings of a ruler and benefactor. Bhalla is peeved. His father and he conspire to overthrow Baahubali. And they use Kattappa(Sathyaraj) and the Sivagami as pawns in their game.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *