Baahubali: Why Katappa Was ‘Obliged’ To Kill Baahubali

Katappa in a still from Baahubali

Baahubali: The Conclusion already made it a blockbuster event at the pre-release celebrations of the film at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on Sunday evening. And the question that has been asked so often cropped up again (quite obvious). Sathyaraj, the veteran actor who famously stars as Katappa in the historic drama, was welcomed on stage with a huge round of applause. When he was asked the reason behind the climactic moment of the film, in which Katappa kills Amarendra Baahubali, the actor had a simple explanation for it. “Producer Shobu paid me very well to kill Prabhas. My director Rajamouli asked me to kill Baahubali, and I obliged. Why would I kill darling Prabhas otherwise?” Sathyaraj said, leaving the audience in splits.

Credit: ndtv.com

