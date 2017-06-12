Eye Level- Home Page
Baarish, jungle and romance in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) will soon soar up temperature with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia)-Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) steamy romance.

Yes, the duo will share some cozy moments together in a car which will be stuck in a jungle.

As per the upcoming plot, Abhi and Pragya will succeed in escaping from the kidnappers, by riding on a horse. Later, they both will lose their way and reach the jungle, where they would find a car. Since, it would start raining heavily the couple will decide to spend the night inside the car.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com

