Baarish, jungle and romance in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) will soon soar up temperature with Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia)-Pragya’s (Sriti Jha) steamy romance.

Yes, the duo will share some cozy moments together in a car which will be stuck in a jungle.

As per the upcoming plot, Abhi and Pragya will succeed in escaping from the kidnappers, by riding on a horse. Later, they both will lose their way and reach the jungle, where they would find a car. Since, it would start raining heavily the couple will decide to spend the night inside the car.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com