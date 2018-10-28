Badhaai Ho movie review: Watch it for Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao

Badhaai Ho movie cast: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Sheeba Chaddha

Badhaai Ho movie director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Badhaai Ho movie casting: Two and a half stars

Marriage and procreation. Very good. The sex that is a required pit-stop? Very bad.

The ridiculous extent of Indian hypocrisy around sex, especially middle-aged or, worse, elderly sex, is laid bare in Badhaai Ho, which has to have one of the most unique propositions in Indian cinema: how do you deal with the imminent, wholly unexpected arrival of a ‘nanha mehmaan’, when you have two grown up sons—one in his mid-20s who is about to pop the question to his girl-friend, and the other stepping into testosterone-ruled teenage years—and an old cantankerous mother/ma-in-law?

