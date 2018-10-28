TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Badhaai Ho movie review: Watch it for Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News, Entertainment
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Badhaai Ho movie review: Neena Gupta comes up with a pitch-perfect performance as a loving wife, mother, dutiful daughter-in-law, while also being her own person.

Badhaai Ho movie review: Neena Gupta comes up with a pitch-perfect performance as a loving wife, mother, dutiful daughter-in-law, while also being her own person.

Badhaai Ho movie cast: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri, Sheeba Chaddha

Badhaai Ho movie director: Amit Ravindernath Sharma

Badhaai Ho movie casting: Two and a half stars

Marriage and procreation. Very good. The sex that is a required pit-stop? Very bad.

The ridiculous extent of Indian hypocrisy around sex, especially middle-aged or, worse, elderly sex, is laid bare in Badhaai Ho, which has to have one of the most unique propositions in Indian cinema: how do you deal with the imminent, wholly unexpected arrival of a ‘nanha mehmaan’, when you have two grown up sons—one in his mid-20s who is about to pop the question to his girl-friend, and the other stepping into testosterone-ruled teenage years—and an old cantankerous mother/ma-in-law?

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *