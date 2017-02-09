BAPS Celebrates Indian American Culture at the Texas Capitol Building in Austin

AUSTIN: A prominent Hindu organization in local communities across Texas, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) hosted a celebration of Indian American Culture at the historic Texas State Capitol in Austin on February 1. The celebration was sponsored by State Representative Matt Rinaldi of House District 115, who represents a BAPS mandir (house of worship) in Irving, TX.

On the morning of February 1, a group of BAPS representatives were recognized during the 85th Legislative Regular Session where a resolution commemorating this first-ever event was read. The resolution also noted the myriad of contributions by Indian Americans to the Lone Star State and lauded BAPS’ commitment to community service in Texas and across the nation.

Throughout the day, BAPS members from across Texas met with their respective State Representatives and Senators to share background on the Hindu faith and on the Indian American community’s history and growth. All told, BAPS members met with over fifty State Representatives and Senators to engage them and their respective staff in an active dialogue about issues important to the Indian American community.

“This event is not only a chance for Indian Americans to learn about government, but also for their government to learn about Indian culture and to provide a learning experience for senators and representatives,” said Representative Rinaldi , as he and fifteen other Texas State Senators and Representatives joined dozens of prominent community leaders to celebrate Indian-American Culture in Texas.

Throughout the celebration, speakers shared their thoughts on the diverse contributions of Indian Americans to the economic and cultural fabric of Texas. “We value what BAPS has done for our community, from its Walkathon to its Health Fair…BAPS works tirelessly to make Irving Texas and our District a better place,” remarked Representative Rinaldi.

“I am honored to be here this evening. I know firsthand from my work and relationship with BAPS about what a great job it does and how it impacts thousands of lives across the state. We are proud to call BAPS a friend,” remarked Mr. Chris Wallace, President of the Texas Association of Business. His remarks highlighted the importance of nurturing and advancing the relationship between the growing population of over 275,000 Indian Americans in Texas and state government.

The program also touched on the unique role of BAPS mandirs, which provide a prominent platform for India’s rich culture and heritage. “Inspired by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, places of worship, such as the beautiful, hand-carved stone mandir in Stafford, Texas, reflect the diverse culture of our State and demonstrate that the contributions of the Indian American diaspora go beyond simply the economic realm,” said Ketan Inamdar of Missouri City, TX. His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS has always inspired the Indian American community to celebrate our shared culture and develop a sense of identity and pride in our heritage.

“We look forward to celebrating this type of event again in two years and continuing the great work started today,” said Representative Rinaldi in his concluding remarks to the gathering.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a worldwide socio-spiritual organization in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, is dedicated to community service, peace, and harmony. Motivated by Hindu principles, BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families, and individuals. Through a number of social and spiritual activities, BAPS endeavors to produce better citizens of tomorrow who have a high esteem for their roots – their rich Hindu culture. Its 3,300 international centers out of which over support these activities of character-building. BAPS aspires to build a community that is morally, ethically and spiritually pure, and free of addictions.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.

About Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He dedicated his life to the well-being of others, traveling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony, righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all members of society irrespective of class, color, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”