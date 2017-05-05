BAPS Charities Holds Walk Green 2017 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND: Most of Sugar land residents woke up to cool breezy Sunday morning, but one 6 six-year-old had been planning for this day for the last 1 month. She had decided to raise funds for the BAPS Charities annual walk. For her birthday, this year she had told her family and friends that she did not want any gifts instead wanted them to donate to the walk. In total, she had raised $351 and was excited to participate in her first walkathon.

Sanvi Desai is just one of 1200 community members who supported the annual BAPS Charities’ Walk Green 2017 walkathon in Sugar land, on April 30. Building off an existing relationship with The Nature Conservancy, this year’s walkathon had participants of all ages come out and support the Nature Conservancy and its Plant a Billion Trees campaign. The Nature Conservancy’s efforts focus on protecting habitats and preserving biodiversity across the world. Its current campaign aims to plant one billion trees by 2025 to which BAPS Charities contributed $100,000 to plant 70,000 trees in 2016. In addition to targeted conservation efforts, The Nature Conservancy also invests in research related to conservation and climate change to drive international efforts.

Additionally, with a firm belief to think globally, act locally, this year’s BAPS Charities Walkathon also supported Fort Bend Education Foundation, Stafford MSD Education Foundation and Behind the Badge Charities. All the local beneficiaries aim to ensure a brighter future for our students and residents of Fort Bend.

Through the efforts of BAPS Charities’ volunteer base, who come together to participate in service projects throughout the year, Sanvi’s hard work not only inspires her friends but encourages participants of all ages to get involved in BAPS Charities initiatives. Many sponsors like Piping Technology & Products, SDB group, BioUrja group, CH Curve Hospitality, Red Scope Studios, Swami Shriji Properties, Lespreance Construction, Dr. Harish and Manju Chandna, Pershant and Nidhika Mehta and many others to contribute to this year’s walkathon.

Representative Ron Reynolds, Texas House of Representative, District 27, energized the walkers during the opening by saying, “Your planting trees will help keep our environment green. That’s why I am so excited to be here today. And to welcome you, to congratulate you, and to commend you on your commitment for the environment and your commitment for education. And for the charitable giving that you are doing today.” He also presented a proclamation to BAPS Charities.

BAPS Charities uses these opportunities to instill a spirit of service and commitment to preservation and environmental responsibility in community members.

Through participation in events and fundraising activities like the walkathon, participants are actively engaged in conversations and actions around sustainability and conservation, becoming owners rather than bystanders.