BAPS Donates for the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir in Ayodhya

Ahmedabad: Inspired by HH Mahant Swami Maharaj, a special ceremonial donation assembly for the Ram Mandir was held at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Ahmedabad, in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijaybhai Rupani, and Shri Govinddevgiriji Maharaj, a trustee and treasurer of Ram Janmabhumi Tirthkshetra, Ayodhya on February 13, 2021.

Govinddevgiriji Maharaj said, “Today, we are once again gathered at the very place from where the pujan of the Ram Shila for the mandir began at the hands of Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The sacred journey for the Ram Mandir started from Somnath Mandir and can be regarded as the Gangotri of the Ram Mandir journey and that inspiration flows from the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

This Sanstha embodies this nation’s necessity for sincere effort, renunciation, individual commitment and service to India. People ask ‘What can sadhus do?’ But when they see the work these sadhus have done, they will be amazed. And their work of mandir-building is outstanding. Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj had an intense inner wish that a majestic Ram Mandir be built over his birthplace.

“There are many mandirs dedicated to Bhagwan Ram. But only one mandir is possible over his birthplace. After a long struggle its construction is under way.

“Bhagwan Shri Ram was the embodiment of morality. He was a national hero. The Valmiki Ramayan states that a nation without Shri Ram does not exist. And we have no use for where there is no Shri Ram. We will create a new Ayodhya wherever Ram goes.

“Bhagwan Shri Ramchandraji was self-sufficient (atma-nirbhar). He was the embodiment of all virtues. By establishing this mandir, his divine qualities will pervade the entire country.

“All works that begin at the hands of sadhus are great. Even in other Asian countries, the spirit of Ram will be revived. We will generate faith among Hindus there that Ram is also yours. They will proudly pilgrimage to Ayodhya. By building this mandir, Ayodhya will be the cultural capital of the world and will awaken the sentiment of ‘Vasudhaiva kutumbakan’ – the world is one family.

“India is a capable nation and will use its strengths not to trouble the world but to make it a better place.”

Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani said, “Many years ago, HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj performed pujan of the Ram Shila and gave his blessings. He and, now, Mahant Swami Maharaj, have continued to support and contribute to this mandir. They have created magnificent mandirs throughout the world. The Ram Mandir will benefit from their vast experience. From the beginning, Gujarat has supported the building of the Ram Mandir. The yatra, in fact, began from Somnath. Also, the Ram Rath began from Somnath. And the Ram Shila Pujan was performed at the hands of Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj. We all wish for a speedy completion of the mandir. That we are witnesses to this is our privilege and joy.”

Thereafter, a ceremonial donation of Rs. 2,11,11,111 (Rs 2 crore 11 lakh 11 thousand one hundred and eleven) was presented on behalf of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha by Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami to Pujya Shri Govinddev Giriji and Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani.

Addressing the assembly, Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami said, “In 1968, with Yogiji Maharaj, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, we went to the Ram Janmabhumi and chanted the dhun before the murti of Ram Lalla. Thereafter, Pramukh Swami Maharaj pilgrimaged many times to the Ram Janmabhumi to pray. He also put in much effort for this mandir. The prayers and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of devotees is now taking shape. With the building of this mandir, the nation’s pride and heritage will be revived and echo for countless generations to come.”

The assembly was held in the presence of 150 invited guests and saints while observing all Covid-19 precautions.

Special verses singing the glory of Shri Ram were recited. On stage were the Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Samiti, Gujarat Head, Shri Govindbhai Dholakia, and Gujarat head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shri Dilipbhai Trivedi.

During the assembly, videos of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s support for the Ram Mandir and the Ram Shila pujan performed by him were shown.

For the Ram Mandir Bhumipujan, Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj had performed pujan of the Shri Ram Yantra on 3 August 2020 and prayed for the speedy completion of this magnificent mandir. Today, he also conveyed his blessings that the mandir be devoutly built with unity, friendship and harmony.

More Details at https://www.baps.org/News/2021/BAPS-Donates-for-the-Ram-Janmabhumi-Mandir-19618.aspx