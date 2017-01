Barack Obama calls Narendra Modi, PM thanks him for boosting strategic ties

NEW DELHI: Just ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the President of the United States, President Barack Obama called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review “all round progress” in the relations between US and India.

As he wished the outgoing US President well for his future endeavours, Modi thanked Obama for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com