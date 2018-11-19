Be like a tortoise

By Bansi Mahajan

Unless one possesses a stable and peaceful mind with steady wisdom, one cannot achieve the highest goal of success, whether in spiritual fields or in science, sports, education, music, medicine, in technical subjects or the arts. It is an essential condition to have a steady mind for any achievement or success. In the Bhagwad Gita, it is called state of stitha prajna.

Arjuna asked Krishna: ‘Stithaprajnasya ka bhasasamadhisthasya kesava sthitadhia kim prabhasetakimasita vrajeta kim’ — ‘what are the traits of a realised person of steady wisdom and stable mind, who is established in meditation. How does he sit, walk and speak?’