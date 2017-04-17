Eye Level- Home Page
Begum Jaan Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
BEGUM JAAN STORY: On the eve of Independence, the chairman of the Border Commission, Sir Cyril Radcliffe decides to divide India and Pakistan into equitable halves. What the administration doesn’t account for is the line running through the middle of Begum Jaan’s(Vidya Balan) brothel situated plonk on the border; with one half falling in India and the other in Pakistan.

BEGUM JAAN REVIEW: It’s a good period and story to revisit because even 70-years after Partition, anything around it still piques interest. Then again, here the narrative deals less with the horror of the divide and serves more as an ode to the spiritedness of Begum; widowed in her childhood and sold to a brothel. Also, Mukherji is revisiting his Bengali film Rajkahini(2015).

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

