Beloved Community Advocate Sonal Bhuchar, 58, Dies

SUGAR LAND: Sonal Bhuchar, 58, passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family.

Sonal was born in Mumbai, India on June 30, 1960, to Ramesh and Manju Parekh. She earned her education and studied to practice physical therapy in Mumbai before moving to Sugar Land in 1984 with her husband, Subodh, a family medicine and pediatric physician. Sonal and her husband then lived in New York and Lubbock before returning to Sugar Land in 1992.

Along with establishing her own practice, she managed her husband’s office, raised three children, and served on various charitable boards in the community. In addition, Sonal was elected and served on the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for six years, two as president. She cited holding that office among her biggest accomplishments because it helped raise increase political and civic engagement for the Indo-American community in Fort Bend.

Later, Sonal was appointed to the One Star National Service Commission Board by Governor Greg Abbott in 2014. She served in many leadership roles, and up until her death, was actively involved in the Child Advocates of Fort Bend board and the City of Sugar Land Board Parks, Art, Recreation, Culture, and Streetscapes (PARCS). She was a board member for the Literacy Council of Fort Bend, ACCESS Health, Sugar Land Cultural Arts, Sugar Land Heritage, the Indo-American Charity Foundation and the Texas Medical Association Alliance.

Sonal leaves behind her husband Subodh; her eldest daughter Sunaina Likhari and son-in-law Gaurav Likhari; her son Sameer Bhuchar; her youngest daughter Supriya Bhuchar; and her grandchildren Isha and Shyam Likhari.