Bhai Daya Singh: An Inspiring Life Journey

By Bhupinder Singh

Bhai Daya Singh was the first to offer his head when Guru Gobind Singh Ji asked for a head on the momentous occasion of the creation of Khalsa during the Baisakhi of 1699. While others were scared, shocked and surprised, he had the fortitude to offer his head. Since that time he has been with Guru Ji for the rest of his life. He was with Guru Ji during the siege of Anandpur fort which started on 3th May, 1704. He evacuated Anandpur fort with Guru Ji on the fateful chilly wintry night of 20 December, 1704. In fact he was with Guru Ji for the most trying period after the evacuation from Anandpur fort, till the time Guru Ji left for his heavenly abode in Nanded. He was the leader of Punj Pyaras who issued an edict to Guru Ji to leave Chamkaur garhi on the fateful night of 22 December, 1704. He was also designated by the Sikhs to accompany Guru Ji during the evacuation of Anandpur fort.

During the barefoot escape from Chamkaur in the pitch darkness of a cold winter night, Guru Ji was separated from Bhai Daya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh and Bhai Man Singh but they were reunited on 25 December, 1704 in Machiwara. From there, the whole group moved to Dina. At Dina, when a devoted Sikh, Rama, presented Guru Gobind Singh Ji with an excellent horse for his personal use, Guru Ji gave his former horse to Bhai Daya Singh for his use. It was from Dina that Guru Ji dispatched Bhai Daya Singh to deliver the Zafarnama – the epistle of victory to Emperor Aurangzeb in Deccan, South India. Because of the sudden demise of Aurangzeb, the Zafarnama could not be personally delivered to him and Bhai Daya Singh decided to return to Punjab. On his return journey, he met Guru Ji at Narainpur in Rajasthan. As Guru Ji was proceeding towards Deccan, Bhai Daya Singh rejoined Guru Ji’s team heading south again.

In July 1708, Guru Ji came to Nanded, which is on the banks of river Godavari and decided to camp there. One day, Guru Ji picked up a rock, tossed it in his hands from left to right and suddenly hurled it into the majestically flowing river Godavari where it sank. Then, Guru Ji turned to Bhai Daya Singh and asked him as to why the rock sank? His reply was that it sank because it left your hand, your care and protection. This is an interesting response to a question where a rational mind would have justified it with the principle of gravity. What Bhai Daya Singh has said really reflects the essence of Guru Ji’s teachings. Guru Nanak Dev Ji has said the following words in form of a prayer:

“dieAw krhu ikCu imhr aupwvhu fubdy pQr qwry ]”

“Dayaa karahu kichh mehar oupaavahu dubadhae pathhar taarae.” (SGGS, Pg. No. 156)

Meaning: Please, shower me with Your Mercy, and take pity upon me. I am a sinking stone – please carry me across.

Bhai Daya Singh understood the principle very clearly – how a life which is rocklike can be saved from sinking in water. His name was Daya and he understood the significance of daya or mercy to cross the ocean of life. It is precisely for this reason alone that he was the first to offer his head to Guru Ji during the historic Baisakhi of 1699 of the creation of Khalsa. He wanted to be under the grace of Guru Ji. Similar sentiments of prayer were also expressed by Namdev Ji when he asked the Lord to save him.

“mo kau qwir ly rwmw qwir ly ] mY Ajwnu jnu qirby n jwnau bwp bITulw bwh dy ]”

“Mo ko taar lae raama taar lae. Mai ajaan jan tarbae na jaano baap beethla baah dae.” (SGGS, Pg. No. 873)

Meaning: Carry me across, O Lord, carry me across. I am ignorant, and I do not know how to swim. O my Beloved Father, please give me Your arm.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji also prays in a similar vein in the following lines:

“kir ikrpw fubdw pQru lIjY ]”

“Kar kirpaa dubadhaa pathhar leejai.” (SGGS, Pg. No. 103)

Meaning: Please bless me with Your Mercy, and save this sinking stone.

Now let us understand how Guru can help carry us (the stones) across. Guru Ji has provided the answer in these words:

“ik®pw ik®pw kir gurU imlwey hm pwhn sbid gur qwry ]”

“Kirpaa kirpaa kar guru milaaeae ham paahan shabad gur taarae.” (SGGS, Pg. No. 981)

Meaning: The Merciful Lord, in His Mercy, has led me to meet the Guru; through the Word of the Guru’s Shabad, this stone is carried across.

When there is grace from God, only then does one meet the Guru and with the holy Word or teachings, a sinking stone like human life can be saved. Let us now go back to the answer provided by Bhai Daya Singh and we can see that if the rock had been in the hand of Guru Ji, it would not sink. This reply by Bhai Daya Singh educates us of the following:

Llife is a journey and its purpose is to cross the worldly ocean.

Guru is the guide who can ferry us across so that we don’t sink.

We need to understand the game purpose behind life and have faith in the Guru and follow the Guru’s teachings so that we can be successful.

Bhai Daya Singh not just understood this fact alone but put it into practice in his life and in the process he become closest to Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He was one of the five beloved and yet he was first among equals in every respect. From the time he offered his head in Anandpur, he was with Guru ji till Guru Ji left for his heavenly abode on 7 October 1708 in Nanded. After Guru ji’s demise, Bhai Daya Singh stayed back in Nanded and was the chosen leader of the Sikhs, providing strength and a rallying point. When his time to leave this world came, he left his body very close to the site of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s angeetha. Today, an angeetha memorial in his loving memory exists next to Takht Shri Hazoor Sahib. His life was spent in the company of Guru Ji and even in death his companionship of Guru Ji is eternal. This memorial which is next to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s memorial is a reminder of the faith of the Sikh in his Guru and how that can ferry a Sikh across the ocean of life. This shrine is not just a pinnacle of full-fledged faith but also an inspiration for coming generations. Every time one visits Takht Shri Hazoor Sahib, a visit to this site inside the complex inspires us and reminds us of the quality of faith that needs to be cultivated. For those of us who have not visited this site, the remembrance is in our daily prayer, where we all remember the five beloved after remembering the Gurus. Bhai Daya Singh is thus a true role model and an ideal Sikh worthy of our emulation. Let us take the first step and ask Guru Sahib for the grace so that we can be ferried across.