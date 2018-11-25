TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: One of the worst films of 2018

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: A series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.

Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: A series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.

 By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Bhaiaji Superhit: Zero stars

Last week’s Mohalla Assi presented Sunny Deol as a ‘vidwaan’ (learned man). This week, Deol is back in Banaras as a ‘shaitaan’ (bad man). But because this is Bollywood and Deol is a hero, it is made clear that Dubeyji is nothing but a good-hearted don.

Bhaiaji Superhit is allegedly the story of a don who wants to be a film hero. To that end, a film director (Warsi) and a writer (Talpade), and a series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *