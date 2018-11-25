Bhaiaji Superhit movie review: One of the worst films of 2018

By Shubhra Gupta

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Neerraj Pathak

Bhaiaji Superhit: Zero stars

Last week’s Mohalla Assi presented Sunny Deol as a ‘vidwaan’ (learned man). This week, Deol is back in Banaras as a ‘shaitaan’ (bad man). But because this is Bollywood and Deol is a hero, it is made clear that Dubeyji is nothing but a good-hearted don.

Bhaiaji Superhit is allegedly the story of a don who wants to be a film hero. To that end, a film director (Warsi) and a writer (Talpade), and a series of random scenes, are pressed into service for two and a half excruciating hours, to serve up one of the worst films of 2018.

