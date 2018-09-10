Bharti Singh on entering Bigg Boss 12 with Haarsh Limbachiyaa: We might plan our baby on the reality show

By Sana Farzeen

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 had a grand launch in Goa last week. Host Salman Khan interacted with the media in his inimitable style. It was also for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that the makers announced its contestant beforehand. Comedienne Bharti Singh will enter the show with husband-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple joined Salman on stage and joked that money was a major factor for them saying yes to the controversial reality show.

At the sidelines of the launch, indianexpress.com caught up with the fun-loving couple to discuss their participation in Bigg Boss. With Bharti hosting the next season of India’s Got Talent (IGT) with Rithvik Dhanjani, we asked how will she manage to do both the shows. To this, she said, “Woh to aap logon ko gumrah karne ke liye tha (That was only to distract the media). Yes, I did few auditions but now Rithvik will get a new co-host. Even I am upset about not doing IGT. I have been the face of the show for four years. But I will be in the Bigg Boss house for three months, so it won’t be possible.”

Credit: indianexpress.com