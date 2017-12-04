Bharti Singh ties the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

It’s official! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are married. In some inside pictures from the Goa wedding, Haarsh and Bharti can be seen taking the seven auspicious pheras surrounded by close family members.

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding updates were being followed by fans eagerly ever since the festivities began. And now, in what looks like an evening wedding, Haarsh and Bharti have taken their vows and officially become husband and wife. For the pheras, while Bharti looked pretty in a pink lehenga, Haarsh went for a powder blue sherwani and pink turban. Don’t the two look completely made for each other?

Credit: indianexpress.com