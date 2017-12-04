Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Bharti Singh ties the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Added by Indo American News on December 4, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially married!

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially married!

It’s official! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are married. In some inside pictures from the Goa wedding, Haarsh and Bharti can be seen taking the seven auspicious pheras surrounded by close family members.

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding updates were being followed by fans eagerly ever since the festivities began. And now, in what looks like an evening wedding, Haarsh and Bharti have taken their vows and officially become husband and wife. For the pheras, while Bharti looked pretty in a pink lehenga, Haarsh went for a powder blue sherwani and pink turban. Don’t the two look completely made for each other?

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *